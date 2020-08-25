Former Mount Vernon Clerk of Court Stephanie Hardman Indicted by Knox County Grand Jury Following Auditor’s Investigation

Columbus – Following an investigation and audit work by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Knox County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Stephanie Hardman, former Municipal Clerk of Courts for the City of Mount Vernon.

The indictment against Ms. Hardman includes one count each of Theft in Office and Telecommunications Fraud, both felonies of the third degree, and three counts each of Money Laundering and Tampering with Records, all felonies of the third degree. Each third degree felony carries a possible term of imprisonment up to 36 months and a fine not to exceed ten thousand dollars.

The charges are related to her activities as the former Mount Vernon Clerk of Court. Between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018, SIU investigators identified over $10,000 in shortages from the bail bond and criminal payment accounts.

For more information about submitting a tip regarding the misuse or abuse of public funds, visit the AOS website or call 1-866- FRAUD-OH.

