Sharon Baldwin

MARION – Sharon Mae Baldwin, 76, of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital.

She was born August 18, 1944, in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late Arthur Lisle and Velma Mae (McPherson) Lewis.

On November 12, 1966, in Indiana, she married Willis Phillip Baldwin, he preceded her in death on July 24, 2007.

Sharon was employed as a cook at Marion General Hospital for many years.

She is survived by her son, Willis Scott (Michelle) Baldwin of Marion, her granddaughter, Sydney Marie Baldwin of Marion, her sisters, Bonnie Jean Rowe of Mount Vernon, Jo Ella (Richard) Hunt of Mount Vernon, Gayle Sue Hendricks of Mount Vernon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Pamala Kay Baldwin, three sisters, Tamma Lewis, Beverly Webble and Barbara JoAnn Bradford.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 1- 2 p.m. at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Bloomfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the United States.

