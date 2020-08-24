Roger Stull

DUBLIN – Roger Laco Stull, 77, of Dublin, Ohio and formerly of Mount Vernon passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Riverside Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on July 8, 1943, and was the son of Laco and Mabel Stull.

Roger lived most of his life in Mount Vernon, where he lived with his former spouse, Phyllis Stull, and enjoyed golf, The Jaycees, and playing cards with many friends. In 2009, he met Carolyn Hughes, of Dublin, Ohio. From that point forward they lived life to the fullest, enjoying golf, lots of travel and dancing. Throughout it all, he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren even riding roller coasters into his 60’s. “Hands up all the way” pretty much sums up his mantra for life.

Roger is survived by Carolyn Hughes, daughter, Carma (Gary) Muhlstock of Garden City, NY; two grandchildren, Taylor & Jason Hennig; three step grandchildren, Allie, Dylan and Ryan Muhlstock; his brother Randall Stull; his sister Karen (Junior) Burnside and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at the Lasater Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 12:00pm. The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Stull family. Visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com