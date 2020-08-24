Obituary

Louise LaBenne

MOUNT VERNON – Louise E. LaBenne, 89, of Mount Vernon passed away on April 19, 2020.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

