Lauretta Barnhill

FREDERICKTOWN – Lauretta “Letty” Mae Barnhill, 80, of Fredericktown was surrounded and comforted by her family as she went to meet her Savior on August 23, 2020. She is now reunited with her family in Heaven who undoubtedly are rejoicing in seeing her joyous smile that was cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Letty was born January 14, 1940, to Mary Olive (Drumm) and Karl Finley of Mansfield. She was a life-long resident of the Mansfield area, one of 16 children, and she often spoke fondly of the humble log cabin that she was raised in. Letty met her future husband, Charles, early in life when they attended grade school together at the Little Washington one-room schoolhouse. Staying sweethearts all through school, they graduated from Madison High School and were married on April 18, 1959 at the Woodville Grace Brethren Church. They shared 61 beautiful years together. God blessed their marriage with three children, and Letty devoted her love and life to them – leading them to the Lord at an early age. Known for her spunk and orneriness, when Letty married Charles she didn’t realize she would later become a Pastor’s wife. She accepted that role with great pride and devotion, going on new adventures by faith, and loving her church family like her own. In addition to being a Pastor’s wife and homemaker, she worked at Therm-O-Disc, Ashland Samaritan Hospital and retired from Archway in Ashland. Letty enjoyed doing church secretarial work, sewing, crocheting, gardening, antiquing, playing piano by ear, crawling on the floor with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and of course going on fishing trips up North with Charles and family.

Letty is survived by her husband, Charles Barnhill of Fredericktown; son, Rodney (Laura) Barnhill of Ontario; daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Channell of Plymouth and Laura (Michael) Goldsmith of Mt. Vernon; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Saralee (Dick) Mills; brothers, Harold (Karen) Finley, Lowell Finley, Larry (Cindy) Finley, John (Lillian) Finley.

In addition to her parents, Letty was preceded in death by her brothers, Elwood, Wayne, Edwin and Karl Finley; and sisters, Mary Francis Zehner, Viola Keating, Mildred Cairns, Roberta Thompson, Karlene Kress and Sharon Culler.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. An additional hour of calling will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 am with Pastor Gene Witzky officiating. Letty will be laid to rest in Little Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Knox County, 17700 Coshocton Avenue Mt. Vernon, Ohio 43050.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com