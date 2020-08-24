James Stamp III

MOUNT VERNON – James E. Stamp III “Jimmy”, 38 of Mount Vernon passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born March 1, 1982, at The Ohio State University Hospital to Ruthie L. Stamp and James E. Stamp Jr.

Jimmy was a loving father, a wonderful son and an avid fan of Ohio State. Even though he fought his 15 year battle with ALS he always enjoyed life to its fullest extent. He loved watching his kids play sports, loud music, cars, football, and definitely his shoes! Jimmy also enjoyed watching his fish in his aquariums, playing video games with his daughter, teaching his son to drive his UTV car, and attending wrestling events with his mom. Jimmy taught us all the meaning of true strength and love.

He is survived by his children, Nathan and Taylor Vallangeon, Jada and Liam Stamp; his parents and siblings Lee (Carol Clark) Stamp, Tara (Chris Riel) Stamp, Deidra (Ben Bridges) Evans, and Diane Evans; many aunts, uncles, friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, his wife Marjorie, caregiver of many years, Robin; longtime friend, Kami; and canine companions Candy and Lacy.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his baby sister Casey Louise Stamp, his maternal and paternal grandparents, a cousin Marie Stamp, nephew Nicholas, Uncle Don, Uncles Ted, Randi, and Tiki.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

