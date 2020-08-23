Regional Planning Commission approves 2 items after 6 months of COVID-related delays

MOUNT VERNON – After numerous delays due to COVID-19, the Regional Planning Commission held its first meeting in almost six months on Thursday night in the basement of the Knox County Memorial Building.

With 14 members, it just enough to meet a quorum threshold. Noticeably absent were the Knox County Commissioners and city of Mount Vernon commission members.

“Let’s do business.” said Darrel Severns as the commission began going through the agenda.

After the various approvals of financial reports, February’s meeting minutes and committee appointments, Severns’ secretary report covered countywide issues.

Severns gave updates about an ordinance proposal for the Village of Brinkhaven. The village sits along the banks of the Mohican River and in the flood pool for the Mohawk Dam in Coshocton County.

The ordinance would allow the village to become part of the national flood insurance program.

“Brinkhaven is probably one of the more potential issues for flooding in the county,” Severns said.

If passed, residents will be eligible to purchase flood insurance.

Severns moved onto the steady issuance lot splits and stormwater permits.

“It is right at average, right now. Last year was a little bit heavier, and we’re pretty close to what we were last year,” Severns said.

He mentioned that 100 stormwater permits have been issued.

Two issues faced the commission for a vote: a development just northwest of Centerburg and a spot zoning issue on New Delaware Road in Mount Vernon.

Mount Olive Farms has 85 acres in the area southeast of Johnsville Road (Ohio 314) and Updike Road in Hilliar Township.

Developer Todd Swetland is looking to create “upscale housing units.”

A vote was held after the presentation of the second item from the Land Use committee, a proposed rezoning change for a proposed 13300 block parcels on New Delaware Road parcel.

Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority has proposed the rezoning, to build a new office, according to Severns.

“Right now, it is in two parcels, they propose to add a section on the rear on the northside of those two parcels, combine to make 1 acre,” Severns explained.

“…The Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority is proposing this rezoning, so they can move to that location, build a new office with a little more parking room.”

The lots in question are zoned R-1, along with the lots on the east and west, with the northern and southern lots zoned residential-agriculture.

The KMHA would like to have it zoned to local business, which allows for professional offices as a permitted use.

If granted, there would be no conditional uses granted, according to Severns.

“Would that be considered spot zoning, when you rezone that and everything else around that, is zoned residential,” commission member Andy Fox asked.

Further discussion did reveal it would be technically “spot zoned” as surrounding properties would remain residential.

“If it changes hands or is inactive for a period of time, it would revert back to its original (zone designation),” Severns said.

The roll call vote for the Mount Olive Subdivision sketch plan review passed 12 votes in the affirmative and 2 opposed. The rezoning of the New Delaware parcels for KMHA was 10 to 4.

The commission also heard updates from representatives of the various villages in attendance including Danville, Fredericktown and Gambier, and the Soil and Water Conservation District and Knox Public Health.

The tentatively scheduled next meeting is September 17

