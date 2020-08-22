Photography

Work begins on new park

Mount Vernon News12:02 am

 

Joshua Morrison/News Ground was officially broken on the Shellmar Park, at the corner of Marion Street and Madison Street in Mount Vernon on Friday. From left, Duane Van Horn, Second Ward Councilmember John Francis, Brian Ball, Carol Grubaugh, Jen Odenweller, Jeff Gottke and Mayor Matt Starr break the ground. An Arbor Day proclamation was also held, as the Shade Tree and Beautification committee dedicated a sycamore tree located in the future park. Smith Excavating is the contractor for the project.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News
Ground was officially broken on the Shellmar Park, at the corner of Marion Street and Madison Street in Mount Vernon on Friday. From left, Duane Van Horn, Second Ward Councilmember John Francis, Brian Ball, Carol Grubaugh, Jen Odenweller, Jeff Gottke and Mayor Matt Starr break the ground. An Arbor Day proclamation was also held, as the Shade Tree and Beautification committee dedicated a sycamore tree located in the future park. Smith Excavating is the contractor for the project.

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 