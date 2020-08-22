Marriage proposal lights up Ariel-Foundation Park in pink

MOUNT VERNON – A special event occurred earlier this week at Ariel-Foundation Park, and it lit up pink for the occasion.

Joe Walsh proposed to his girlfriend, Melissa Sellers, on Aug. 18, the park’s Facebook page said. The park also shared a special message from Walsh to Sellers.

“Melissa, I am lighting the tower, footbridge, and viaduct tonight in pink, for you,” the post reads. “Pink is the color of unconditional love, nurturing, and compassion.”

Walsh expressed in the post that he is grateful for Sellers.

“A sign of hope that calms and reassures and communicates that everything is going to be OK,” Walsh said in the post. “For all these reasons, pink makes me think of you. You offer these gifts to the world, and to me, for which I am eternally grateful.”

Walsh proposed to Sellers at the park because it has a lot of meaning in their relationship.

“Melissa, I have brought you back to this spot tonight because it holds great significance in our relationship,” Walsh said. “Ariel-Foundation Park was the spot of our first date, and the footbridge was the spot of our first kiss. I would also like to add another milestone to that list. Here on this bridge I would like to formally commit my life to you and start the process of joining our lives together.”

Walsh’s proposal concluded with him asking her to share their lives together.

“It is with great joy that I want to take these next steps together,” Walsh said. “Melissa Sellers, will you do me the honor of becoming my wife, and sharing your life with me?”

More than 100 comments were amassed in the 24 hours that followed the posting. “We’re pretty sure she said yes!” the park commented.

Sellers also commented on the post herself, affirming that she definitely said yes.

“Sorry to leave you all hanging!!” she wrote in the comment.

