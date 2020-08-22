High School Football 2020

LED lights installed at Yellow Jacket Stadium

Photo courtesy of Dave Culbertson After a windstorm knocked down one of the stadium lights at Yellow Jacket Field earlier this year, the school has replaced all four poles of them with Musco LED lights. The installation was done by SME Electric. The Yellow Jackets will travel to Lexington to open the football season on Aug. 28.

