Food For The Hungry, United Way and AEP provide funds

MOUNT VERNON – Food For The Hungry, in collaboration with the United Way of Knox County and AEP Ohio has awarded $30,000 in emergency grants to assist organizations and churches that are providing meals, food, and emergency services as they respond to increased needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

The FFTH board approved a traditional summer and emergency COVID-19 response grant program for churches and non-profit organizations in an effort to provide additional assistance when need may be greater due to the ongoing pandemic.

“United Way was pleased to partner with Food For the Hungry to make funds available for their grant purposes. One of the strengths of Knox County is the strong relationships between nonprofits and the ability to work together to make things happen quickly and efficiently.” United Way of Knox County Executive Director, Kelly Brenneman.

“AEP Ohio is proud to support local agencies through these Basic Needs Grants which help to address hardships faced by our customers and communities.” said Michael Travis, Community & Customer Experience Account Manager of AEP.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of love and generosity of our community from the incredible children hosting lemonade stands to our seniors who just want to help their friends and neighbors in need.” said Lisa Mazzari, Food For The Hungry, Drive Coordinator.

The following grants were awarded based on distribution and services provided:

Central Christian Church Food Pantry – $2,000

Touchpoint – $1,500

Center of Hope – $2,000

Apostolic Christian Food Pantry – $2,000

Covenant Church Food Pantry – $2,000

Church on The Rise Food Pantry – $2,000

The Salvation Army – $3,000

Mount Vernon Interchurch – $3,000

Fredericktown United Methodist – Peace Meals – $1,500

The Freedom Center – $1,500

New Directions – $1,500

Knox Learning Center – $1,500

Backpacks of Hope – $1,500

Overcommers Church/The Great Milk Giveaway – $5,000

For more information on FFTH, visit www.FoodForTheHungryCares.org.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews