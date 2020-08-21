Susanna McGinnis

MOUNT VERNON – Susanna M. McGinnis, 88, of Mount Vernon passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on February 11, 1932 in Pardoe, Pennsylvania to the late George and Minnie Ellen (McClearn) Shaffer. Susanna was employed for numerous years as a clerk at Cooper-Bessemer in Grove City, PA. She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church here in Mount Vernon. She enjoyed singing, dancing and playing the piano. But most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Gloria (Gary) Newell, Lynda (Stephen) Goff, Barbara (Ron) Kennedy, Denise (Bill) Kramer, Victoria (Ray) Gladman; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and her sister Ethel Shaffer.

In addition to her parents, Susanna was preceded in death by her loving husband Warren McGinnis; eight brothers and two sisters.

Friends may call on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home (619 E. High St. Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050) from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mound View Cemetery beginning at 12 p.m. with Rev. Mark Wildermuth officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231.

To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

