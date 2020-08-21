MOUNT VERNON – Marcella Herr, 91, went to join her eternal family on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Mount Vernon Health and Rehab. She was born on January 4, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to George and Lena Malosh. Marcella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-greatgrandmother, sister and friend. In her spare time Marcella enjoyed playing cards and making crafts.

She is survived by her children, Ronald (Patti) Herr, Lester (Diane) Herr, Rosemary (Richard) Hartman, LuAnn (Toby) Vonck, Robert (Heather) Herr, Laurie (Tom) Sell and Raymond Herr, 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Marcella was preceded in her death; husband of 57 years and her 7 siblings.

Viewing and services will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, Ohio on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4 – 8 p.m. with COVID restrictions in place. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 will hold a 11 a.m. funeral that will be streamed live and can be viewed at Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Mount Vernon Health and Rehab, Gambier Road, where Marcella was a resident for almost 3 years. The family found out early on that she was at the best facility possible for being in her situation. Thanks to the staff who took care of her and loved her as if she was their own.