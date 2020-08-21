Happy days: Mount Vernon movie theater reopens

MOUNT VERNON – United Entertainment Corp. is reopening its Mount Vernon theater on Friday.

The Mount Vernon location is one of 13 theaters the company is reopening, in addition to three that were reopened in June.

In the past, movie theaters have been a way for people to escape their troubles for a few hours during hard times. With the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn’t been the case as theaters closed nationwide.

“Our employees and general managers are more than excited to bring entertainment and some fun back to the communities we serve,” Mike Ross, president & CEO of UEC, said in a release issued by the company. “Movie fans have been overwhelmingly supportive. Of course the safety of our employees and guests is our utmost concern and we believe that best practices developed over the last number of months as well as guidance from the CDC and NATO (National Association of Theatre Owners) helps ensure that.”

Employees will be required to wear face masks. Movie goers must wear masks in the lobby, restrooms and hallways but can remove them inside the auditorium while they are eating and drinking.

“We have one simple objective that guides us: keeping guests and our employees safe,” the release said. “This has been at the center of our conversations every step of the way.”

Seating capacity has been reduced by 50% or less to encourage social distancing.

“Families may sit together, and moviegoers should appropriately distance themselves from others,” the release stated. “ Please be respectful and gracious.”

Mount Vernon movie fans cheered the reopening on the Mount Vernon News Facebook page.

“Yes! It’s safe! It’s fine! It’s about time!” one fan commented.

“Awesome, we can’t let the theater stay closed,” another said.

Others see the theater reopening as a harbinger of normalcy after many rough months of COVID-19.

“I think this is a nice step forward into getting back on track,” a fan wrote.