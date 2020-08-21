Capacity limited at fall sporting events

COLUMBUS — Spectators will be permitted to attend sporting events this fall, just not many of them.

The latest order by the Ohio Department of Health permits 15 percent of a venues capacity to attend sporting events this fall.

The order encourages spectators to be limited to family and household members of participants, which include athletes, coaches, band members, honor guard and others. Family and household members are allowed to be seated in clusters, but must maintain social distance from other spectators.

The order calls for one-way entrances and exits with the spectator using the closest to their seat.

Mount Vernon athletic director Justin Sanford affixed stickers to the seats inside the Hive to allow for household clusters with the required six feet distance from others. Tape will be the normal when attending sporting events. Tape marking where you can walk, sit and stand in line to avoid coming to close to other spectators. Mount Vernon and other schools are also looking into online live streaming home contests for fans that are unable to attend events due to the restrictions. Meanwhile, area football teams Mount Vernon, Centerburg, Danville, East Knox, Highland and Utica all held scrimmages Friday night without fans. Spectators were allowed at Marion Elgin, which hosted Fredericktown on Friday. The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference saw its first game cancellation in football as the Aug. 28 contest between Northmor and Mount Gilead was nixed after a positive COVID-19 test at MG, the Morrow County Sentinel reported. Schedules will be in a constant state of flux this fall. “To limit exposure to players, no team shall play against more than a single opponent team in any 24-hour period,” the order states. That means that Saturday morning volleyball tris or quads won’t be happening. Cross country meets are to be limited to less than 150 runners and it’s strongly suggested that meets should have even fewer runners than that when possible. Other scheduling issues are going to be caused by “red” counties. When Fredericktown cross country coach Bob Geiger spoke to the News Thursday for a preview, he pointed out a couple of scheduling concerns. “When you have a meet, you can only bring so many kids,” he said. “We lost our first meet because we’re too big.” The Freddies cross country team, which is scheduled to open the season at Newark Catholic’s Run the Du meet Aug. 29. features 26 girls and 22 boys on the high school team. “We’re gonna have an intrasquad (race) on Tuesday because we have to see what a race environment is like before Newark Catholic, which is a big invitational,” Geiger said. “Honestly, then we have to wait to see if we’re allowed to go because Licking County (was) red. So, it’s not a given.” The order also suggests that schools should play only schools from their area to mitigate the spread of the virus, making those bigger cross country meets even more difficult to navigate.

