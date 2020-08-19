Overcoming Racism classes planned at First Nazarene Church

Faith communities will join other Knox County institutions and leaders for the fifth annual Overcoming Racism Classes starting on Aug. 24 at Mount Vernon’s First Nazarene Church pavilion.

MOUNT VERNON – Faith communities will join other Knox County institutions and leaders for the fifth annual Overcoming Racism Classes starting on Aug. 24 at Mount Vernon’s First Nazarene Church pavilion.

The six weeks of classes will discuss Richard Rotherstein’s best-selling book, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” the Overcoming Racism Facebook page said. The book can be purchased at Paragraphs Bookstore with a discount for the class.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused organizers to schedule the class earlier so that it can be held outside. Masks and social distancing will be required, and those who attend should bring their own camp chairs.

The class will meet on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with the first class starting Monday, Aug. 24 and the final class on Monday, Sept. 28, the Facebook page said. The church is located at 807 Coshocton Ave. in Mount Vernon. The class will be moved indoors if the weather is bad.

“We are looking forward to another dynamic community discussion on overcoming racism, with a great set of facilitators,” the Rev. Scott Elliott, an Overcoming Racism leader and founder, said in a release. “I am impressed every year with how thoughtful and helpful the classes are. Before the first class, participants should read up to page 32 in the book, but there [are] no other prerequisites to attend this class. Everyone willing to respectfully participate is invited to these dynamic discussions.”

The group also plans a connected event Monday, Oct. 5 that will include a panel discussion, the Facebook page said.

The annual classes are named after the autobiography of Dr. Ellamae Simmons, a Mount Vernon born-and-raised civil rights leader. Faith communities will join other Knox County institutions and leaders for the fifth annual Overcoming Racism Classes starting on Aug. 24 at Mount Vernon’s First Nazarene Church pavilion.