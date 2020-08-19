Danville honors Honabarger

DANVILLE — There was no way that the Ed Honabarger era was going to pass unnoticed in Blue Devil country. The Danville community paid tribute and said “thank you” to their longtime high school football coach, naming school’s field house “Ed Honabarger Fieldhouse” in his honor on Sunday.

The ceremony, which had been planned for some time, came as a complete surprise to Honabarger, who was called over to the fieldhouse by longtime friend and fellow coach Charlie Duncan to help him fix a headset.

“It was a surprise for Ed, but he deserves it,” Duncan said. “He put his heart, blood, sweat and tears into building this weight room for us, not to mention the years that he has put into this program to make it what it is. Ever since he came here, he has been a Blue Devil at heart. The smaller end of the weight room or fieldhouse was already here, and once Ed came here, he put the larger end on with the help of community support.”

Honabarger came to Danville in 1997 and started raising funds to expand the field house in 1999, after taking the Blue Devils to the state final four for the first time. “We used to lift in the visitor’s locker room,” Honabarger said. “Then, we had to move (the equipment) every week. A lot of schools still have to do that. It’s such a pain, but we raised the money and, by 2001, it was operational. We probably spend more time in the weight room than we do practicing, game time and everything else. That’s where you build your relationships.” Honabarger stepped down as Danville’s coach and principal just as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the closing of schools throughout the state. The resulting disruption to people’s lives managed to overshadow Honabarger’s retirement, even in a place so rich in football tradition as Danville. Now, on the brink of a new football season and with a new coach, the time had finally come to give the old coach his due. The rain held off long enough for friends, family, faculty and players, both past and present, to show their appreciation. Danville schools superintendent Jason Snively led the well-wishers for Honabarger, who posted a 132-60 record at the helm of the Blue Devils and led them to the state semifinals four times over his 16 seasons, stretching two stints. “You’re a great football coach,” said Snively, speaking to Honabarger in front of well-wishers. “Obviously your record tells us that, but in the three years I’ve known you and been around you, what I know is you are a great kid coach.” Danville athletic director and boy’s varsity basketball coach Matt Moore has coached many of the same players that Honabarger has. “I’m just excited that this many people are here for Ed,” Moore said. “He deserves every bit of it. He put in the time and the effort to grow the football program and get it to where it is right now. You see a lot of the old players that are here, along with the current players, to show their respect for what he has done.” For Beth Durbin, who teaches at Danville, Honabarger’s success didn’t come with wins on the football field, but in the lives he has shaped off the field. “Ed Honabarger has been associated with Danville football for decades,” Durbin said. “He’s had some of the winningest teams. He has built a lot of young men and we really wanted to honor him. This was a great opportunity to recognize him, so he will always be around for us.” Honabarger, now an assistant principal and assistant football coach at West Holmes High School, doesn’t measure his success at Danville in wins and losses. “It’s the relationships with the kids, the families, the community and the assistant coaches,” Honabarger said. “It’s a great honor to have something named after you.”

