Bridges strong rounds leads Jackets

MOUNT VERNON — Golf is as much mental as it is physical. For Mount Vernon’s Ben Bridges, he showed just how much he’s matured in the mental game in a couple of different ways over his two rounds of golf this weekend.

Bridges was able to recover from a couple of bogeys on the front nine to shoot 1-under on the back to finish with a team-best 74 at the Kent Miller Colonial Fall Invitational on Saturday at Hiawatha Golf Course.

“He got off to a little bit of shaky start,” Mount Vernon coach Anthony Savage said. “(On the back nine), he was very calm and it was a very low-stress back nine. He’s a sophomore that has some tools just in terms of his ability.

“He plays his best golf when he’s in a good mood. If he plays up-tight and impatient and angry, he gets in his own way. He made a poor bogey on our ninth hole, he had just enough time to regroup, calm down and settle into the round.”

“Usually when I do that, I kind of have a break down,” Bridges said about the bogey. “Savage told me that I could either stop now or just let it dwell (on me) the rest of the round. So, I chose to let it stop.”

Two days later, Bridges had to overcome another mental barrier — overconfidence — to shoot a team-best 73 at the second annual Clash at the Creek at the Blues Creek Golf Club in Marysville. “We looked at the course online and it seemed like a pretty easy course,” Bridges said. “But when we got there, it ended up being a lot tougher. So, then I realized that I had to play a little smarter. I couldn’t just hit it all over the place. The first three or four holes, it was a little hard. Then, I started getting dialed in and hitting the fairway.” Bridges finished third at the Clash at the Creek and helped the Yellow Jackets to a second-place finish (312) behind Westerville Central (297) and ahead of Dublin Scioto (320), Olentangy (329), Hilliard Darby (332) and River Valley (357). Cooper Carpenter shot a 77, followed by Byron Justice (79) and Beau Bridges (80) to lead the Yellow Jackets, who tied Hilliard Davidson for seventh out of 21 teams with a score of 310 at the Kent Miller Invite. Cincinnati St. Xavier won the Kent Miller Invite with a score of 294 ahead of St. Charles (298), Galion (302), Olentangy Berlin (303), Delaware Hayes (303), and Thomas Worthington (308). Byron Justice finished with a 78 at the Clash at the Creek, followed by Beau Bridges (79) and Carter Carpenter (82). “We have a pretty (solid) five guys,” Savage said. “I believe all five of them have shot in the 70s already at least twice this year. We’re not quite seasoned enough to play well day-in and day-out, but on the days when we can put it together — when we can get four kids out of five playing well — we’re a pretty solid group.” For the Colonial Fall Invite’s namesake Miller, he’s just happy the name of the event isn’t longer. “I guess I’m just happy there’s not ‘Memorial’ in front of my name,” he quipped. “It’s the oldest, continuous-running golf tournament in the state of Ohio,” Miller added. “If you mention Colonial Fall Invitational to any golf coach or former golf coach in central Ohio, they recognize it. So, I’m proud of that and that teams are still coming to play in it.” Given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savage and Miller weren’t sure this event would even take place. “With everything going on in the world today — it’s different,” Miller said. “Just the fact that we’re able to play high school golf — that’s a plus.” One modification was that teammates played together in their own five-player bubbles. “I thoroughly enjoy the format because I’m almost acting as if I’m a caddy while I’m out there,” Savage said. “I’m able to coach more productively and there’s an extra level of teamwork where players help each other out throughout the round. That’s something that rarely happens when they’re separated from each other.” The two rounds are some of the best the Yellow Jackets have played in Savage’s four seasons. “I am proud of how we’ve started the year,” Savage said. “We’ve shot three scores now that have been lower than any scores that we’ve shot over the previous three years. That was a 299 at Echo Springs (at the Utica Invitational), that was a 310 on Saturday and then a 312 (Monday).”

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Michael Rich: 740-397-5333 or mrich@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mrichnotwealthy