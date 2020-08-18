OLEAN, NY — Laura J. Schubel, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her home in Olean.

Born March 15, 1949, in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of John and Ruth Butler Edwards. In 1972 she married Mark F. Schubel who predeceased her Sept. 29, 2008.

She moved with her husband to Mount Vernon where she was an active member of Psi Iota Xi, a charitable sorority organization dedicated to supporting communities in the fields of speech and hearing, art, music, and literature. They later moved to Houston, TX, where she developed a love for the game of tennis. After moving back to Mount Vernon, she worked as a legal assistant for Robert D. Lee, Attorney at Law. In 1996 she moved to Olean, NY, often spending their weekends sailing on Lake Ontario. Laura also enjoyed reading, and keeping in regular contact with her children and grandchildren’s busy lives. She was a longtime fan of the New York Yankees and a die-hard Ohio State football fan.

Surviving are two daughters, Emily Schubel of Powell and Molly (Craig) Robertson of Aurora, Ontario; three grandchildren, Julian Edward Robertson, Desmond James Higgins and Mary Anne Robertson; two sisters, Susan (Joseph) Sardina of Lewiston, NY, and Anne (Kim) Bryant of Pittsford, NY, and several nieces and nephews.

No services are currently set. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Youngstown, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Avenue, Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001, or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.

