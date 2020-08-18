Kokosing Gap Trail to close for a week for sealing

MOUNT VERNON – Sealing the entire Kokosing Gap Trail is scheduled for the week of August 24. Trail users can expect the closure of segments of the trail as equipment progresses from Mount Vernon to Danville.

The project is weather dependent as the trail asphalt must be dry when the sealant is applied. Asphalt Systems of Sydney, Ohio is performing the work and anticipates the project can be completed in two days.

Sealing of the KGT was last done four years ago and is part of the routine maintenance by the Kokosing Gap Trail Board does to preserve and extend the life of the trail. The project is made possible by donations to the Kokosing Gap Trail and by generous support from the Ariel Foundation and the Knox County Foundation.

