Janet A. Butts

DANVILLE — Janet Ann (Blackford) Butts, 92, passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

She was born in Fredericktown on June 23, 1928. She was the daughter of Robert N. and Velma V. (Grant) Blackford. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School, and on Sept. 28, 1948, she married Donald C. Butts. Janet was a member of the St. Luke Catholic Church in Danville, and she enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, and bird watching.

Janet is survived by her husband of nearly 72 years, Donald, her children, Michael (Anna) Butts of Apple Creek, Paul (Jane) Butts of Danville, Daniel (Keitha) Butts of Danville, Marilyn Motz of Danville, Elaine Butts of Loundonville, Theresa Crow of Danville, Angela (David) Messerly of Mount Vernon, James (Darlene) Butts of Danville, Ellen Tomes of Loudonville, Kenneth (Deb) Butts of Wellsville, and Andrew Butts of Loudonville, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her son-in-law, Marvin Smith, and her sister-in-law, Joyce Blackford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Richard, Robert and William, and her daughter, Vivian “Bev” Smith.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the St. Luke Catholic Church in Danville, where a private Mass for family will be held at 11 due to seating restrictions. It will be concelebrated by Father Homer Blubaugh and Father Daniel Olvera. All are invited to the committal following at St. Luke Cemetery, and the service will be live streamed on the Fischer Funeral Home – Danville Facebook page.

The family would like to thank Interim Hospice for their care. Memorial donations are suggested to the church, PO Box P, Danville, OH 43014. Condolences can be shared with the family at fischerfuneralhome.com.