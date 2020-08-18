Fall contact sports to “move forward” with limitations

COLUMBUS – Now that contact sports field hockey, football and soccer can “move forward” as Governor Mike DeWine put it Tuesday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association is allowing those sports to schedule scrimmages before the start of the regular season.

Football, which is scheduled to begin to play the week of Aug. 24 with most schools scheduled to start Aug. 28, will be permitted for one scrimmage beforehand.

Field hockey and soccer along with low/non-contact volleyball are scheduled to begin the regular season Friday. Field hockey and soccer will be permitted the normal allotment of scrimmages, which are five and four, respectively.

“The OHSAA is moving forward because we want kids to have an opportunity to participate, and the Governor’s Office is providing that opportunity and a chance,” said Bob Goldring, OHSAA interim executive director in a press release. “So, for that we are most appreciative. It’s important to remember that our student-athletes have been practicing and training with others for weeks and even months, and it has gone well. So, we believe they deserve the chance to move forward, and that the high school space is also different than the collegiate space.”

DeWine announced Tuesday that the Ohio Department of Health is finalizing new mandates that schools are to follow when play starts.

“The OHSAA could issue consequences for the violation of these requirements as prescribed in Bylaw 11, Penalties,” Goldring said Tuesday in a memo to member schools. “The mandates and recommended best practices are related to many of the same mandates and protocols already in place for many other sectors as they relate to symptom assessments; facial coverings; social distancing; cleaning and sanitizing, and confirmed COVID-19 cases/exposure to the virus.”

Spectators will be limited to family members or loved ones, the Governor announced. Also limited are the number of players allowed to dress for contests – 60 in football, 22 in soccer and field hockey and 15 in volleyball.

The limits extend to the marching band, which will only be able to perform at home contests.

“COVID-19 certainly has created a risk factor, and that is something on which each family has to decide for their student, and each local school district has to make decisions on moving forward based on all the information they have been presented,” Goldring added in the release.

“But we also believe our student-athletes, coaches and school administrators – in education-based programs – are suited to be the best advocates for safety, strongly promoting and following mandates and recommendations to wear facial coverings, stay socially distanced and so forth. Our coaches, especially, are role models to so many of our student-athletes. So hopefully our student-athletes will follow their lead and guidance, especially when they talk to students about what to consider away from school.”

