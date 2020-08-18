News

Collision sends two to hospital

Mount Vernon News11:00 pm

 

Joshua Morrison/News Mount Vernon Fire and Police departments responded to a collision in the block of Wooster Road on August 17. According to the MVPD, Danielle Walton, 35, Gambier, was traveling south in 2017 Chevrolet Equinox on Wooster Road, attempted to turn left when struck Richard Hansen, 35, Mount Vernon on a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Walton and Hansen were transported to Knox Community Hospital.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon Fire and Police departments responded to a collision in the block of Wooster Road on August 17. According to the MVPD, Danielle Walton, 35, Gambier, was traveling south in 2017 Chevrolet Equinox on Wooster Road, attempted to turn left when struck Richard Hansen, 35, Mount Vernon on a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Walton and Hansen were transported to Knox Community Hospital.

 

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 