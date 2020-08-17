Paula White

MOUNT VERNON – Paula R. White, 49, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Knox Community Hospital.

She was born on September 29, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio to James and Judy (Neal) Hilton. She was a 1988 graduate of Centerburg High School. Paula succumbed to a brave 5 year battle with breast cancer. She will be remembered as a person who was always willing to lend a hand. She was someone you could go to for advice, help, or even just a good laugh. She fought a hard and courageous battle with cancer and most did not know about it. She was always trying to protect her family and never wanted to see any of them hurting. Her greatest joys in life were her family – especially her time as “Mamaw” to her “Kaylee Girl”.

Paula is survived by her husband, of over 28 years, John White; her daughter Merissa (Jordan) Mullins; her son Trevin (Hope Powers) White; her granddaughter Kaylee Mullins; her mother Judy Hilton; her brothers, David Hilton, Travis (Sara) Hilton; and her sister Molly (Donald) Lanigan.

Paula was preceded in death by her father James H. Hilton.

Friends may call on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A service will be held on Thursday, at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery in Centerburg.

To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

