Kathleen Riley

HOWARD – Kathleen “Kathy” Parsons Riley, from Howard Ohio, (formerly of Firestone Park), joined her beloved husband Bill on August 12, 2020, at the vibrant age of 93.

Kathleen was born December 9, 1926, to Bowen and Elsie Parsons in Bowling Green, Missouri. She retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1991. She was a member of the former High St. Christian Church and also attended Faith Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon.

Kathleen was the “Leading Lady” of her family. Her greatest joy was being with family and friends. She welcomed everyone, both near and far, to her lovely home on Apple Valley Lake. We thank her for holding our family and friends close together with her well-planned gatherings.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Riley in 2007; son, Bill; grandson, Bryan; brother, Jewell Parsons and step-sister, Sally Doody. She is survived by her children, Keith (Colleen) Riley of Akron, Bruce (Christine) Riley of Barberton, Todd (Kerri) of Green and Beth (Mark) Thaxton of Tallmadge; daughter-in-law, Janet Riley; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express great appreciation to the staff of Ohio Living Rockynol, Cleveland Clinic and their Hospice Care for their dedication to our dear mom.

A Farewell Family Reunion has been held in honor of this wonderful and gracious lady who inspired us all. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.