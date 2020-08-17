June Hagans

MOUNT VERNON – June L. Hagans, 94, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Country Court Nursing Home. She was born on July 1, 1926, in Mount Vernon, Ohio the daughter of Ernie and Aurell (McNabb) Auskings.

June previously worked at Chattanooga Glass in Mount Vernon. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and the companionship of her kitties. June was a caring and loving mother and grandmother who cherished nothing more than the time she spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children; George Hagans of Centerburg, Kim Lewis of Mount Vernon, Tim Hagans of Mount Vernon and Tracy Hagans of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, April Fravel, Shad Hagans, Derek Lewis, Kameron Pohahau, Brittney Hagans and Trevor Hagans; numerous great-grandchildren; a great great granddaughter and a half-brother, Larry (Kay) Lauderbaugh of Lexington.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son Bill Hollyfield; three grandchildren, Amanda Hagans, Heather Thompson, and Shawn Hagans; a twin sister, Jean Edmister.

The family will observe private services. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of June L. Hagans.

Memorial contributions in June’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Knox County.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews