C. Arthur Cassell

MOUNT VERNON – C. Arthur “Art” Cassell, 92, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Country Court Nursing Home. He was born on November 30, 1927, in Mount Vernon, Ohio the son of Charles Howard and Alice (Campbell) Cassell.

Art graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1945. After graduating he served in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1948. Upon leaving the military he attended Michigan State University (class of 1951.) and earned his Master’s degrees from the Ohio State University (1954) and the State University of New York at Buffalo (1966.)

Art taught mathematics at Mount Vernon for 30 years where he chaired the math department for most of those years. He also taught in Worthington OH, Central Ohio Technical College and the Ohio State University. As a teacher, he was known for his dry sense of humor and his love of inflicting word problems on his algebra students. In his later years, he very much enjoyed attending high school reunions for his class and subsequent classes, especially when he could catch up with former students.

Art operated Cassell Angus Farm with help from his wife Joan and sons Jeff, Brian and Alan, from 1969-1999, being the fifth generation to do so and continued to take great pride in watching his grandsons the seventh generation, currently operating on the family farm.

He was an active member of First Congregational United Church of Christ since 1937 where he was active in the choir and other church functions.

Art sold tickets to Mount Vernon High School athletic events for 56 years, and four years at both Michigan State University and Worthington High School. He loved music including playing the organ and singing in the church choir. He was active in the Heart of Ohio Angus Association and enjoyed playing bridge with a regular group of friends. Although Art volunteered much of his time to help others, there was nothing he loved more than the quality time he spent with his family. He always made it a point to attend any event or function that his children and grandchildren participated in.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan Morin Cassell whom he married in 1954, and their infant son Douglas Cassell. Art passed away on what would have been the 66th anniversary of his marriage to Joan.

Art is survived by three sons Jeffrey (Terri) Cassell and Alan (Traci) Cassell of Mount Vernon and Brian (Linda) Cassell of Bozeman, Montana.

He is also survived by four grandchildren: Grant (Lindsey) Cassell of Mount Vernon, Carter (Shelby) Cassell of Westerville, Dr. Emily Cassell of Columbus, and Michelle (Jason) McDonald of Houston, TX and great-grandchildren Connor, Levi and Adelynn McDonald, Gavin Springston; a sister, Jean Slinkman of Bemidji, MN and a brother in law, Capt. Gene (Betty) Morin of Greenville, South Carolina.

The family will observe a private burial in Mound View Cemetery with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at the church at a later date. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of C. Arthur “Art” Cassell.

Memorial contributions in Art’s name may be made to Hospice of Knox County, 17700 Coshocton Ave., Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 or Interchurch Social Services, 306 W. Gambier Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com