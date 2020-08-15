Underpass trail to improve viaduct safety

MOUNT VERNON — The Kokosing River has been low, but work started for a trail underpass at the viaduct.

Mount Vernon Assistant Engineer Jason Epley reported Friday that water has infiltrated drillings for caissons to set I-beams for the underpass retaining wall. A loose stone barrier along the south side of the river has been put up to keep the water back.

The underpass will involve a sidewalk path for trail users that goes under the southern-most arch of the viaduct. It will hopefully help with traffic on South Main Street, as trial users will have the option of going under the street rather than across it, as things stand now.

Parrott Street is open at the railroad crossing intersection. Epley noted that the ride across the tracks is much smoother now.

Paving is expected to start next week on the Mulberry and Belmont Street projects. Utilities Superintendent Mathias Orndorf noted that some old galvanized water lines beneath North Mulberry have been replaced; the city has been replacing galvanized water infrastructure as they find it, as the lines tend to rust out and fail.