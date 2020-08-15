Underpass trail to improve viaduct safety

MOUNT VERNON — The Kokosing River has been low, but work started for a trail underpass at the viaduct.
Mount Vernon Assistant Engineer Jason Epley reported Friday that water has infiltrated drillings for caissons to set I-beams for the underpass retaining wall. A loose stone barrier along the south side of the river has been put up to keep the water back.
The underpass will involve a sidewalk path for trail users that goes under the southern-most arch of the viaduct. It will hopefully help with traffic on South Main Street, as trial users will have the option of going under the street rather than across it, as things stand now.
Parrott Street is open at the railroad crossing intersection. Epley noted that the ride across the tracks is much smoother now.
Paving is expected to start next week on the Mulberry and Belmont Street projects. Utilities Superintendent Mathias Orndorf noted that some old galvanized water lines beneath North Mulberry have been replaced; the city has been replacing galvanized water infrastructure as they find it, as the lines tend to rust out and fail.
Utilities
Orndorf further reported that notices will go out on water bills aimed at tenants regarding the stormwater utility fee. The fee is to be paid by the property owner and not tenants, even if the tenant is responsible for the water bill. Orndorf said tenants should make sure the charge does not appear on their bill, but if it does, they should contact the utilities department to have it corrected.
Water samples for bacteria and chlorine levels for city schools have been taken and found to be at safe levels. Orndorf said the tests are routine, but the utilities department looked particularly close this time around because the schools have sat empty for so long.
Police
The Mount Vernon Police Department is at full staff with the hiring of Patience Miller as a patrol officer, Chief Robert Morgan said.
Miller recently completed the Ohio Peace Officers’ basic training course and will start Aug. 16. Miller fills a vacancy for an officer who took a job in Dublin.
Two new hires completed their training periods recently and are out on their own, Morgan said, though they will be shadowed by training officers.
The city’s parking officer has begun patrols outside the downtown area and is writing warnings for handicapped parking violations. Morgan noted that the officer will begin writing tickets soon, which carry a minimum $250 fine.
Morgan also asks that motorists be aware school is starting soon, and to look out for kids going to and from school.
Streets
Pothole patching has been completed for the year, City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said. However, the street department will continue to patch holes that residents call in.
Mayor
In Economic Recovery Task Force news, Mayor Matt Starr reported there is still $200,000 available in a loan fund and $104,000 in a grant fund to help businesses impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Of the loans, three have been paid off, 10 are outstanding and one is pending. Fifteen grants totaling $146,000 have been approved.
“The good news is the loans are being paid back, and we’re seeing businesses getting back on their feet,” Starr said.
