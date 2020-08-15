Scott appointed as mortgage loan officer at Killbuck Savings’ Apple Valley office

Dee Scott

Dee Scott has been appointed as a mortgage loan officer at The Killbuck Savings Bank’s Apple Valley location.

“With the addition of Dee to our Apple Valley team, The Killbuck Savings Bank is here to support the community, we invite you to expect more from your bank. And we look forward to exceeding those expectations,” Craig Lawhead, the CEO of Killbuck Savings Bank, said in a prepared statement.

Scott, an Ohio State University graduate, has worked for more than 10 years in the financial industry. She also attended the Pennsylvania Bankers School of Lending and earned honors there. She will be attending the Knox County Leadership Class in the fall.

Scott is a new Apple Valley resident and enjoys boating and water skiing and other amenities Apple Valley offers. She said in a release from the bank that she chose to live in Apple Valley for the “sense of community” as well as the friendliness of the people.

As a member of the bank’s mortgage lending team, Scott will be serving the Knox County residents and indicated she is inspired to help people become homeowners. She believes H.O.M.E. is the acronym for Happiness, Ownership, Memories, Everything.

Killbuck Savings was founded more than 120 years ago and has more than $623 million in assets and employs more than 140. It offers personal banking products, such as checking and saving accounts; personal lending products that include home equity, construction, and personal loans; credit cards; E-banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and bill payment services. Business lending products include commercial real estate, business, and agricultural loans, business credit cards, and business lines of credit.

For 25 consecutive years, the Killbuck Savings Bank Co. has held a 5-Star rating by Bauer Financial, meaning the bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality, and much more.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews