Grand jury returns indictments

MOUNT VERNON — Two Knox County residents were on their way to make a pre-arranged drug purchase in Columbus when they were stopped by police for a traffic infraction, according to charges filed Monday by the grand jury.

Marcie L. Cantu, 49, Mount Vernon, and Allen D. Wheeler, 55, homeless, are charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. The charge stems from a June 19 traffic stop in Mount Vernon.

Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville said as a result of the traffic stop, two cellphones were taken into evidence and searched. The search turned up texts that Cantu and Wheeler planned to travel to Columbus to buy 6.5 grams of meth. The sale and price had been confirmed with the person offering the drugs for sale, McConville said. Interviews with Cantu indicated that the meth was being bought to bring it back to Knox County to sell, McConville said. Cantu had $690 on her person, which was to be used to purchase the meth from the dealer in Columbus. Cantu is further charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, for allegedly making a sale of 3.25 grams earlier in the day June 19; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies. Wheeler is also charged with possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. Also in Monday’s session of the grand jury, Anthony A. Ward, 32, Fredericktown, was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. The charges stem from July 28, when Ward allegedly lured a 15-year-old girl, who was an acquaintance of his, into a room and forcibly had sex with her, McConville said. The girl reported the rape immediately, McConville said, and Ward was arrested the same day. Other indictments from Monday’s grand jury are: Amanda D. Low, 35, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; Amy M. Loman, 33, Centerburg, possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; Geoffrey S. Hinkle, 34, Mount Vernon, violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony; John E. Palmer III, 29, Walhonding, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; Joseph R. Heins II, 20, possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

