DeWine: Details coming Tuesday

COLUMBUS — It sure sounds like there will be high school football, field hockey and soccer. Governor Mike DeWine stopped short of a full-fledged green light during his comments Thursday afternoon, saying more details will come in Tuesday’s update.

To date, DeWine hasn’t made a commitment on the fate of fall contact sports field hockey, football and soccer and he won’t be making one in the future either.

“This is a decision that is going to be made by parents and by schools and even local health departments,” he said. “They’re going to make those decisions.”

Why Tuesday? DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health are finalizing guidelines.

“(Lieutenant Governor John Husted and I have) been working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to get it right, to provide guidelines to make it as safe as possible,” DeWine said.

Governor DeWine’s comments echoes similar comments by Ohio High School Athletic Association interim executive Bob Goldring in a media conference call on July 14.

“We really feel it is the school’s decision as to whether they will have sports,” Goldring said during the call. “We don’t think it’s the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s place to say ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ to sports. Our main focus is on our tournaments and we control those. We really have to take direction from the governor’s office, his team and his medical staff.

“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes and all of those associated with our programs.”