NORTH LIMA – Todd David Newland, 59, of North Lima, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2020 at his home.

Todd was born on September 23, 1960 in Lodi, Ohio and was the son of Donald D. and Irma (Benny) Newland. He was a graduate of Big Walnut High School and Youngstown State University.

Todd is survived by his mother, Irma Newland of Mount Vernon; a daughter, Lauren Newland of Maryland; a son, Jordan (Danielle) Newland of Columbus; a granddaughter, Madelyn; brothers, Wesley (Alice) Newland of Sunbury and Tim (Penny) Newland of Mount Vernon; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his family, Todd loved his cats. He rescued countless shelter cats and stray cats over the years, and they brought him great comfort and happiness. Todd was known to many for being kind, chatty, and uniquely humorous.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Newland, in March of 2020.

Friends may call on August 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Lasater Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at the Funeral Home on August 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery of Lima.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Todd’s memory to Angels for Animals of Canfield, Ohio at http://angelsforanimals.org.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Newland family. Visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com