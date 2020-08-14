UNIONTOWN – Edith “Edie” Fairchild, 89, passed away peacefully March 6, 2020. She resided in Uniontown, Ohio and previously lived in Mount Vernon, Ohio most of her life. Edie worked for the Knox County Commissioner’s Office for 25 years. She greatly enjoyed her pets, gardening, her plants, bird watching and spending time with her family. She was known to be competitive and generous with donations. Edie and Gene held a competition over the years of donating blood to the Blood Mobile, Gene winning with 20 gallons to Edie’s 17.

Preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Richard “Gene”; son in-law, David Choquette. She will be sadly missed by children, Larry, Trish (John) LeBlanc, Nancy Choquette, Linda Fairchild, Melissa (Tim) Emch; granddaughters, Julie, Kali, Megan; sister, Velma Jane Fairchild; her beloved animals.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her care-givers and friends, Richard and Pam.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Edie’s name to Kokosing Gap Trail or the Knox County Humane Society.