Donna J. Thompson

HOWARD – Donna Jean (Lyons) Thompson, 79, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Nov. 1, 1940 in Zanesville to the late Paul Andrew and Vioma Grace (Fox) Lyons. She married Thomas C. Thompson, who preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 1998.

Donna loved animals, flower gardening, taking pictures of wildlife, and people. Whether meeting new people or hanging out with those she already knew, she loved the company, especially spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Eddie D. Collier of Howard; three sons, Rodney T. Hamilton of Columbus, Dwayne W. (Delta) Hamilton of Bidwell, and Thomas J. (Lisa)Hamilton of Howard; two daughters, Stephanie J. Searles of Somerset, and Shelly M. Crampton of Howard; and many brothers, sisters, grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald J. Lyons; and two sisters, Leona Erow and Laura Strouse.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Danville, with Ernie Lyons officiating. Capacity is limited and all visitors are required to wear a face covering. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be directed to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Rd. #3 Mount Vernon, OH 43050.�