COLUMBUS — Claude R. Gregory Jr., 72, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville. He was born July 3, 1948 in Bland County, Virginia the son of Claude and Gladys (Neal) Gregory Sr. Claude graduated from Mount Vernon High School and served in the United States Navy.

Claude graduated from the Columbus Barber and Cosmetology School and owned several hair salons in Columbus called Hair Expressions. He retired from General Electric in Worthington.

He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Freda Walker of Mount Vernon, Tom (Judy Bond) Gregory of Mount Vernon, Lily (Bob) Ferguson of Bellville; nieces and nephews, Amy (Christopher) Bruch, Tim Carper, Rick Carper, Rod (Desiree Hoo) Carper, Deb (Mike) Canterbury, Melanie (Doug) Shannon, Cindy (Dan) Hayes, Paul (Tonia) Gregory, Steve (Melissa) Gregory, Mark (Tammy) Gregory, Michael Angeletti; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a niece, Tracey Lynn Angeletti.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High Street, Mount Vernon, where friends may call from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Claude’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

