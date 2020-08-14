MOUNT VERNON — Charles Richard Fleming, 87 of Mount Vernon died Aug. 6, 2020 at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield following an extended illness. On April 13, 1933 he was born in Mount Vernon to Charles Wesley and Margaret Elizabeth (McElroy) Fleming. On Jan. 17, 1954 he married Mary Jane Tyson at the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Vernon. Together they shared 67 years of marriage.

Charles was employed by Fisher Body General Motors in Ontario, Ohio for 37 years. He was one of the first 88 employees hired by General Motors when they opened their factory in 1956. Charles was a member of the VFW in Mansfield.

Charles, known by many as “Pete,” was a lifelong resident of Mount Vernon. He was known for his great wit, sense of humor and devotion to his wife, Mary Jane. He loved spending time with family and sharing stories about his life and time spent serving his country during the Korean War. His stories will be greatly missed. Pete was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend that will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; his children, Charles William Fleming, Diane (Troy) Rummel and Rebecca (Ron) Young, all of Mount Vernon; three grandchildren, Caroline (Bronson) Blume, Mackenzie (Martin) Stull and Madison Young; and one great grandchild, Braxton Caldwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Terrance Fleming.

The family would like to thank Teri from Interim Healthcare for her time spent caring for Charles and the wonderful employees of Ohio Eastern Star Home.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society in Ontario, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.