Candy L. Brown Meador

MOUNT VERNON — Ethel (Candy) Lorene Brown passed away in Phoenix Arizona during the sunset of Aug. 4, she was the young age of 67.

Candy is predeceased by her father, Jack W. Richardson; her mother, Mamie L. Carolyn; daughter, Myrtle Richardson; her niece and best friend Janice Wires; her paw children, Rocky, Abbie, Miley; and her Billy Goat Bonnie.

Candy is survived by her loving husband Rick Allen Meador of 35 years, of Mount Vernon; her brother, JR and Linda Richardson of Mount Vernon; her sisters, Kaye Leggett of Pryor, OK, Carla Birchfield of Mount Vernon, and Dee A. Bell of Mount Vernon.

Candy is lovingly remembered by her children, son Carl Harris Jr., Pryor, OK, daughter Jeanette Y. Richardson, Phoenix, AZ, son Terry W. Brown Jr., Mount Vernon, son Michael W. Brown, Mount Vernon, and daughter Crystal A. Brown, Phoenix, AZ. She is also remembered by each of her seven grandchildren, Caroyln Moore, Elizabeth Canton, Trindy E. Brown, Payson J. Chavis, Maddie Brown, Milo S. Brown and Declan A.W. McCormick. Candy has six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, great- and a handful of great-great.

Candy loved many things: Her animals, music, smokin’ her herbs, her garden and a love for mother nature. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews at her home, her little farm! She loved her family and her friends and showed it.

May your spirit live free our dear sweet Candy, and we shall feel you in the wind until we meet you again. We will keep you in our hearts and in our memories forever.

Celebration of life for Candy will be held in Mount Vernon on Saturday, Aug. 29. Please follow up with the family for details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Candy’s honor to Knox County Humane Society, 400 Columbus Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.