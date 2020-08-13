Molly Payne

MOUNT VERNON – Molly H. “Toots” Payne, 88, of Mount Vernon passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Country Court Nursing Home.

She was born on December 10, 1931, in Greenup, Kentucky to the late Harvey and Laura Marie (McGuire) Hieneman. Molly was employed and retired as a Medical Secretary at Regents Park in Sarasota, Florida. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Molly enjoyed crossword puzzles and walking. But most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her son Robert (Sue) Payne; three daughters, Janine (Roger) Mizer, Jane (John) Galbraith, Jamie (Jeff) Winkler; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; her brothers, Paul (Wilma) Hieneman, Claude Hieneman, Tom (Sandy) Hieneman; and her sisters, Ella Hall and Vivian (Larry) Bush.

In addition to her parents, Molly was preceded in death by the father of her children, James I. Payne; her grandson P.J. McGregor; her brother Bill Hieneman and her sister Mary Orf.

Friends may call on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 6-8 PM at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, in Brick Union Cemetery (Greenup, KY), beginning at noon.

To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

