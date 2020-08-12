Nicole Cook

HOWARD – Nicole Mae Cook, 48 of Howard passed away on August 11, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on August 1, 1972 to Buddy and Kathy (Jones) Moreland in Mount Vernon.

Nicole was a nurse specializing in the care of Developmentally Delayed clientele. She was always willing to help someone in need. She enjoyed watching Cardinals in her yard, they were her favorite bird. Nicole enjoyed spending time outside, being at the beach and going on family vacations. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends. She was known for her Christmas spirit as well as she would count down the days from December 26th until the next Christmas holiday.

She is survived by her husband Tom; children Gabby (Jesse) Jacobs of Howard, Chase (Sam Hines) Oliver of Mount Vernon, Taylor Cook of Howard, Zander Cook of Howard; a brother Buddy Moreland of Kentucky; a sister Tanya Godsell and her fiance (Jerry Oder) of Utica, OH; her parents Buddy and Kathy (Jones) Moreland of Mount Vernon; along with three perfect grandbabies; Jameson, Paisey, and Reagan, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 5:00 – 8:00 pm at the Lasater Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Lasater Funeral Home with a graveside service following at Milford Cemetery in Centerburg, OH.

Memorial Contributions can be made to KCH Center for Cancer Care, 1330 Coshocton Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Cook family. Please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com