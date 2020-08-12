MOUNT VERNON – Marilyn Joy O’Dell, 88, of Mount Vernon passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Mount Vernon.

Marilyn was born January 16, 1932 in Marion, Ohio to Carleton and Alfreda (Deitsch) Case.

She graduated from Marion High School in 1950

Marilyn married Walter O’Dell on July 1, 1979. He passed away on May 29, 2013.

She was an administrative assistant for a realtor for a few years. She loved reading, gardening, and traveling.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by his children, Carol Laser and Kathy Rinnert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings.

Services will be private. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA P.O. Box 96929 Washington D.C. 20077-7127.