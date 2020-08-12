Dora Yoder

BIG PRAIRIE – Dora E. Yoder, 75, of Big Prairie, passed away peacefully at her home, after a brief illness, on Monday, August 10, 2020.

She was born in Wayne County, August 8, 1945 to Henry J. and Edna A. Yoder. She married Ervin E. Yoder.

She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are 4 children, Raymond (Fannie) Yoder of Howard, OH, Aden Yoder on Montana, Edna (Roy) Miller of Big Prairie, OH and Alvin (Niva) Yoder of the home; 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers; John (Edna) Yoder and Leroy (Elsie) Yoder both of Apple Creek; 2 sisters, Lydia Ann (Ervin) Yoder of Fredericksburg and Mary Ann (Myron) Hershberger of Colorado.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law Clara Yoder.

Funeral services will be at the Alvin Yoder residence, 7684 St. Rt. 514, Big Prairie, OH on Thursday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. with Bishop Adrian Byler officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery, Ripley Township. Family and friends may call anytime at Alvin’s residence. Schlabach Funeral Home, Shreve is assisting the family with arrangements.