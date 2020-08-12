NEWARK – Charles (Fred) Winter was born on March 8, 1931 in Vanatta, Ohio in his grandparents Lou E. (Kirkpatrick) and John Allen Bline’s front room. He was the second of six children, and the first son born to his parents Roy Louis Winter and Louise Della Bline. Fred was baptized and confirmed a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Vanatta.

Fred graduated from Newark High School in 1950 and joined the Navy Reserves at 17, serving in the same unit as his father in Columbus. After high school, he was employed by Owens Corning.

Fred joined the United States Navy in 1951, serving aboard the USS Chloris in the Mediterranean. After serving four years with the Navy he returned home to family in Newark and returned to work at Owens Corning. He met his future wife, Evelyn E. Rey, in Newark and were married on September 21, 1956 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Newark.

They were blessed with one son and two daughters. In 1958, Fred went to work for Ohio Fuel Gas Company, where he remained employed for the remainder of his working career. He retired, after 36 years, from Columbia Gas Transmission in 1993.

In the 1960’s, Fred enlisted in the Naval Reserves, remaining for over 30 years, rising in rank to Chief Petty Officer before retirement.

Fred was a lifetime member of F&AM Licking Lodge #291, the Scottish Rite, Shrine, and Grotto as well as the VFW, Moose Lodge, and Amvets. Fred was a member of the Sons of Union Veterans.

Fred and Evelyn were members of the Faith Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Fred taught Sunday school there for many years. He was also a longtime member of the property care committee and the institutional representative for the Boy Scout Troop #392 that met at the church. Fred and Evelyn also volunteered in the church nursery for many years.

Fred and Evelyn were long time members of both the Knox and Licking County Genealogical Society, and members of Licking County First Families.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and sisters Minnie (Dick) Field, Shirley (Albert) Ashbrook, and Harriet (Bob) Clark, two sons in law, Thomas James Burkam and William Harper III and grandson in law David Franz.

He is survived by his children, Jeanne Winter Burkam (Donald) Armstrong, Charles F. (Jenny) Winter jr. and Johanna Winter Harper. Grandchildren Benjamin (Carolyn) Burkam, Adam (Katie) Burkam, Jared Burkam, Nickolas (Shanda) Winter-Burkam, Emily (John) Foit III, Amanda (James) Covey, Rachel Winter Franz, Frank Winter, Ashley (Jacob) Landerman and Jacob Stewart Harper. Great-grandchildren Victoria (James) Zmrazek, Isabella and Benjamin Burkam, Ellie, Mia and Lucas Covey, Lathyn and Dustyn Burkam, and John Foit IV. He is also survived by sister Mary (Paul) Ritchey, brother David (Cathy) Winter, sister-in-law Grace Jamison Winter along with many nieces and nephews.

Fred was a devoted husband to Evelyn. A kind, fair and loving father to Jeanne, Charles, and Johanna. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.

A graveside service will be Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Wilson Cemetery with Pastor Mark Wildermuth officiating and military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com