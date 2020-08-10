April 29, 1942 – August 8, 2020

MANCHESTER – Sinda S. Gehrig, 78, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August, 8, 2020 surrounded by family at her residence. She was born April 29, 1942 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl and Edna Orsborn Hull. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jerri Riley and her twin sister, Linda Barr.

Sinda retired from Fischers Foods where she was an Auditor. She was also a member of Manchester Area Merchants Association (MAMA) for 25 years.

She is survived by her children, Marty Sapp and wife Julie and Judy Gehrig and husband Judah; grandchildren, Andrea Corcoran, Jennifer Harris and Michael Sapp; 4 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks and warm felt gratitude to Sinda’s niece and nephew, Chris and Buck Evans and her brother-in-law, Al Barr for the special care and attention they gave her over the years.

Sinda’s wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Rd., Maysville, KY 41056.