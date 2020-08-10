Rick O. Black

MOUNT VERNON – Rick Owen Black, 30, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon.

He was born Jan. 5, 1990 in Mount Vernon to Rick James Black and Roberta (Alberts) Black. He was a 2009 graduate of Mount Vernon High School. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a big heart and was always kind to everyone, friends and strangers alike.

He is survived by his wife, Amber Gantt of Mount Vernon; his mother, Roberta Black of Mount Vernon; a grandmother, Helena Alberts of Mount Vernon; three sisters, Rachel Black of Mount Vernon, Elizabeth (Zac) Coffing of Mount Vernon, and his twin-sister Carla Black of Howard; two uncles, Ralph (Jennifer) Alberts, and Bobby (Theresa) Alberts, both of Howard; and several nieces & nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rick James Black.

A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Danville, with Bruce Butler officiating. For health and safety precautions, capacity is limited and all guests are required to wear a face covering. A live stream of the service will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Danville page on Facebook.

Memorial donations and condolences may be submitted at www.fischerfuneralhome.com