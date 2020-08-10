Elsie Bevard

BLADENSBURG – Elsie Viola Bevard of Bladensburg, Ohio passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1940, in Buckeye Lake, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond F. and Bonnetta G. (Dugan) Compton.

Elsie was a 1958 graduate of Newark High School. She enjoyed her children and had a lot of love in her life. She was forced into retirement when she was diagnosed with M.S. Elsie was a crack shot and was an auxiliary member of the Deathwind Long Rifle Club and the NRA.

Elsie worked for the Miller Company, the Pioneer Restaurant and Aramarc, the dining service at Kenyon College. She made birthday and wedding cakes for over 30 years.

Elsie is survived by her children, William “Skip” (Linda L.) of Martinsburg, James F. Sr. (Barb) of Bladensburg and Sheila E. of Bladensburg; friend, Jody Vickers; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; nephews; a brother, James Compton; and a sister, Eloise Ball.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband, William E. Bevard Jr.; partner, Keneth L. Peters; brother, R. Compton Jr.; and sisters, Bonnie Jean Compton and Sally Dondra.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Utica Presbyterian Church with Pastor Terry Holobaugh officiating.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

