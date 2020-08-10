Debora Hollingshead

HOWARD – Debora Ellen Hollingshead, 68, of Apple Valley, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 8, 2020 at The Laurels of Mount Vernon.

Debora was born on August 4, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to John and Lee (Stephens) Rhodes.

She married Pete Hollingshead in February of 1990.

Debora was a homemaker, who always put her family first. She loved target shooting, fishing, and scrapbooking.

Debora will be deeply missed by her husband Pete of Apple Valley; children Stefanie Caito, Melissa (Jeff) Kershaw, and Joshua Hollingshead; grandchildren Jennifer, Andy, Sarah, Jaden, Nate, Marky, Katie, Kacey, Ashley, and Blaze; and sister Sandy (Bob) Winkel.

Friends may call Monday, August 24th from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pete Hollingshead officiating. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.