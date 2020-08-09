KPH presents in Centerburg

CENTERBURG — The Centerburg steering committee received a presentation Monday from Tami Ruhl, Creating Healthy Communities Coordinator at the Knox Public Health, at its last meeting. Ruhl shared that $4,000 – $5,000 of grant money is available to the village for bike racks and signage to get trail users to come into downtown. The funds, which could be combined into the annual money received from the Ariel Foundation, must be used by Dec. 31 of this year.

Council Member Saundra Dove previously shared that a count showed 3,423 people on the trail between April 25 and May 19 this year; also that Animal Station gained new customers from the trail simply because they saw for the first time that the business sold birdseed.

Fellow steering committee member Council Member Ronda Seligman wondered what other commodities already available would draw customers from the trails if only their availability was better communicated.

Beyond discussing potential uses for these funds, there has also been an interest in starting up the Centerburg area business association again.

The next Centerburg steering committee meeting, Monday, Aug. 24, will be focused on local businesses. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers above the Centerburg Library.

Hannah DeVolld: 740-397-5333 or hannah@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @