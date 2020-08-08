US Marshals arrest bank robber in Washington state

MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon man charged with robbing a Coshocton Avenue bank was apprehended Tuesday in Washington state.

Joshua Cron, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday in Spokane, Washington by US Marshals, Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan reported.

Cron was indicted by the July 27 Knox County grand jury on one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, after he was identified as the man who walked into the Huntington Bank branch office July 11 with a note demanding cash from a teller.

Morgan said MVPD detectives and the US Marshal’s fugitive task force located Cron after following up on a lead that Cron had a female acquaintance in Spokane. Using posts from social media and follow-up in Washington, Cron was located and taken into custody without incident.

Other locations around the US where Cron had connections were checked as well, Morgan said.

Knox County will have to wait for Cron’s return to Ohio, however. Morgan said Cron has outstanding warrants in Washington, and Washington plans to keep him there to answer the criminal charges behind the warrants.

The investigation had turned up the possibility of an accomplice in Cron’s getaway vehicle. Morgan said the information was not able to be corroborated, and it is not believed any other suspects were involved in the robbery.