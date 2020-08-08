Shirley Carter

MOUNT VERNON – Shirley G. Carter, 59 of Mount Vernon passed away on August 6, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born September, 12, 1960 to Walter and Virginia (Brooks) Cline Jr. in Mount Vernon.

She loved music, vacationing at the beach and spending time with friends and family.

Shirley is survived by a brother, Paul Cline of Danville, OH; sisters Trudy (Jim) Crowl of Mount Vernon, Daneen Cline of Weirton, WV, Andrea (Dave) Moran of Mount Vernon and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amber Cline and her parents.

Funeral Services for Shirley will be on Monday August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd. Mount Vernon, OH 43050, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life luncheon.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Carter family. Please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com