Oneita B. Steele Mathias

MOUNT VERNON — Oneita (Barrett) Steele Mathias, 91, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home.

She was born Aug. 20, 1928, in Coshocton to the late Louis E. and Ruth Delores (Frew) Barrett.

Oneita was a 1946 graduate of Howard High School. She retired from the former National City Bank in Mount Vernon as assistant office manager. She was a member and organist at the former Howard United Methodist Church and a member of the Rake & Hoe Garden Club.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Mathias and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert C. Steele, whom she married Oct. 15, 1950, he died Feb. 14, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, Oda F. and Norma (Hunter) Barrett.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Valley View Cemetery in Warsaw. A live stream of the service will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Danville page on Facebook. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling arrangements. Visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart Association or the charity of the donor’s choice.